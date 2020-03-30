Prince Charles out of self-isolation as he recovers from coronavirus

Kindly Share This Story:

Prince Charles is out of self-isolation – a week after coming down with coronavirus – and is in ‘good health’.

The Prince of Wales 71, had a ‘mild’ form of the illness and is with his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, who has tested negative and is without any symptoms of the virus.

The couple have been staying at Birkhall, on the Balmoral estate, where Charles began feeling ill a week ago.

His spokesman said: ‘Having consulted with his doctor, The Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation’, adding that the heir to the throne’s self-isolation lasted 7 days was in accordance with government and medical guidelines.

Yesterday it emerged that one of the Queen’s footmen has tested positive for coronavirus, sparking further fears for the monarch’s health.

Buckingham Palace said again the Queen, 93, was in good health and that every precaution was being taken.

It is understood the staff member’s duties included walking the Queen’s dogs, corgi-dachshund crosses Candy and Vulcan, and bringing her food – both of which would have brought the pair into close proximity. It is not known, however, when they fell sick.

The footman is now self-isolating, according to The Sun on Sunday. Prince Charles, who last saw his mother on March 12, has tested positive. Doctors say the earliest he could have become contagious was the next day.

He is self-isolating in Scotland, as is his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, who tested negative for the virus. The Queen is at Windsor Castle with the Duke of Edinburgh, 98.

The footman was promoted to a role closer to the Queen six months ago and worked in her private apartments at Buckingham Palace. A source was quoted as saying: ‘Everyone is terrified, not just for themselves but also for the Queen and the duke.’

Daily Mail

Vanguard Nigeria News

