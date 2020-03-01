Prince Apugo is a spent force, ignore him — Jonathan

Kindly Share This Story:

The crisis rocking Abia APC is getting messier by the day following accusations and counter-accusations of betrayal between the camps of two chieftains of the party in Abia, Dr Uche Ogah, a governorship candidate of APC in the state at the 2019 general elections and current Minister of State for Steel and Mines Development, and Prince Benjamin Benedict Apugo, a BOT member and chieftain of the party in Abia State.

Following an interview granted to a national newspaper (not Vanguard) on Friday wherein Prince BB Apugo accused Dr Uche Ogah of betrayal and selling out the party to the PDP during the last general election, an aide of Ogah, Great Imo Jonathan, has fired back at Apugo describing him as a spent force “who could not win even his constituency” at the said elections.

“You can imagine the kind of BOT member he (Apugo) is. He does not attend party meetings, he does not call for meetings of his party in Abia but he is always seen playing host to gubernatorial candidates of other parties”, Jonathan fired.

Continuing, Jonathan claimed that “Chief BB Apugo did not campaign for President Muhammadu Buhari or any APC candidate in the last election. I challenge him to prove otherwise.

“Enough of all the grandstanding. Abians know Chief B. B. Apugo lied against Dr Uche Ogah. People should expect more of his shenanigans in the days ahead. But they will all fail”, he enthused.

He, however, described Ogah as “about the only person in Abia APC that won elections 5 over 5 in his local government area. Meaning that he won for his party all the elections conducted in his local government area, he concluded.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: