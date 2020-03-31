Prince Albert of Monaco recovers from coronavirus

Kindly Share This Story:

Prince Albert of Monaco has won his battle with the coronavirus, his daughter has revealed.

The 62-year-old royal, who is the son of Prince Rainier and Princess Grace, announced earlier this month that he was battling the deadly illness, becoming the first head of state to test positive for the disease.

On Tuesday, his daughter Jazmin Grimaldi posted photos on Instagram of Albert, 62, outside the Palace of Monaco.

“Bravo! Prayers have been answered and my father has announced he is healed and healthy from the devastating coronavirus!” she wrote next to the image.

Grimaldi, who recently appeared in Amazon’s “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” added, “My heart goes out to all of the families and loved ones who have not been so lucky and have been and continue to be severely affected by the COVID-19! My thoughts and prayers are with you all!”

Albert now plans to head to his country retreat, Roc Agel, where his wife Princess Charlene and 5-year-old twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella have remained while he self-isolated for two weeks in their palace apartments. The family had kept in touch via FaceTime he said.

“The house there is big enough that I can isolate. We have an extra bedroom at the end of the hall and the kids are in rooms downstairs,” he told People magazine.

Over the next few weeks, his schedule has largely “been canceled,” he said as he revealed he still had a lingering cough.

Speaking about the French principality, he added: “We’re not near the peak yet in Monaco. We have some models, which show it’ll be within the next 10 days or so.”

“We’re okay for now on supplies and should be getting more tests by the end of the week.”

