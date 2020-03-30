Presidential Broadcast: PDP Senate caucus hails measures by FG

Kindly Share This Story:

…Says Nigeria in Unusual Times, vows to work and engage in a bipartisan manner with the presidency

…Ready to reconvene should the need arise to endcCovid-19 virus

By Henry Umoru

THE Opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Caucus in the Senate has hailed the Federal Government on its approach to nip in the bud, the ravaging Coronavirus, Covid-19 virus, especially as contained in President Muhammadu Buhari’s Sunday evening national broadcast to Nigerians.

The PDP Senate Caucus has assured of its readiness to work and engage in a bipartisan manner with the Presidency, just as it said that as Senators in the opposition, they were ready to reconvene should the need arise to ensure that the country, nip in the bud, the Covid-19 virus, which has kept the entire world on its toes.

In a statement signed yesterday in Abuja by the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, PDP, Abia South, the caucus noted that though they had expected the presidency to engage the National Assembly more in some of the policy areas that are statutory, but yet have to recognize the fact that these are unusual times that may require quick policy responses.

Abaribe said, “These are perilous times in the world and indeed an unusual situation for our dear country, so the PDP caucus described as a step in the right direction the President’s broadcast and policy measures, which we believe while being short on prioritizing the poor and vulnerable in our society , nevertheless if properly implemented will keep our people safe from this deadly virus.”

The PDP Caucus has asked for proper monitoring of the disbursement of the palliative measures to ensure that it gets to the people it is meant for and also urged humane approach by the relevant security agencies while strictly implementing the measures that has to do with the restrictions of movement of our people.

Abaribe added, “The security agencies should bear in mind that these are unusual times and first of it’s kind that Nigerians will be asked to stay mostly at home and maintain social distance. As such the approach should be more of humane engagement rather than the application of force.”

The PDP has also advised Nigerians to adhere strictly to the federal government directives and other containment measures rolled out by the National Center for Desease Control (NCDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) adding that doing so, would certainly put the ravaging virus at bay.

Abaribe added, “It could be tough, but the measures are necessary now if we must survive this deadly scourge and emerge stronger after.”

Vanguard

