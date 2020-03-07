Premier Cool renews sponsorship of HIFL

Kindly Share This Story:

Soap giants and flagship brand of PZ Cussons, Premier Cool, recently restated its commitment to supporting the growth of sports and youth engagement as it renewed its sponsorship of the Higher Institutions Football League (HiFL) for the second year running.

The renewal was made known at a press briefing held at Radisson Blu in Lagos to launch the 2020 season of the league.

Premier Cool was a major sponsor of HiFL season 2 and proved to be a valuable sponsor as they were quite instrumental in the training and development of not just the players but also every stakeholder in the spectrum.

Premier Cool in partnership with Manchester City Football Club, sponsored the first of its kind ever Coaching Clinic for Collegiate Coaches in Nigeria and in the history of the league. Many of the coaches who participated in that memorable capacity development session clearly benefited from the program as the impact became quite evident as the season progressed.

At the press briefing which was organised to review as well as showcase the achievements of the previous seasons and also intimate the media on its plans for 2020, PACE Sports and Entertainment Marketing, organisers of the novel Higher Institutions Football League (HiFL), made it known that they are gearing up for an even better third season as they look to consolidate on their successes thus far.

