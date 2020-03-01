Polytechnics not dumping grounds, Oko Poly Rector tells Nigerians

Kindly Share This Story:

By Vincent Ujumadu

THE Rector of the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra State, Dr. Francisca Anyafulugo has reminded Nigerians that the country’s polytechnics were not dumping grounds for youths whose aim was to while away their time, insisting that only serious-minded students were admitted to pursue their academic programmes.

Speaking during the institution’s 36th matriculation ceremony at the weekend, the Rector observed that education remained the real capital for future investment and urged the new students to appreciate their reason for seeking admission by showing utmost determination and hard work to achieve their goals in life.

She told the students: “Let me draw your attention to what the polytechnic is not, will never be and will never tolerate. Definitely, the polytechnic is not a dumping ground for anyone to while away his or her time.

“It is not a place to shift the troubles in the homes and most importantly, it is not a place to join cult groups or get entangled with other nefarious activities. Kindly note also that the polytechnic has zero-tolerance for cultism in whatever shape or form and it is not a place to cheat in examinations or exhibit evil vices. I want to warn that if you are caught in exam malpractice, you will be expelled from the institution.”

She informed the audience that Oko Polytechnic is in good standing with the National Board for Technical Education, NBTE, as regards accreditation of courses, adding that almost all courses offered by the polytechnic had scaled accreditation hurdles.

According to her, the polytechnic had also succeeded in mounting four new programmes and congratulated the new students for choosing Oko Poly as a place to actualize their academic dreams.

VANGUARD

