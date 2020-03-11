Policy Review: IPAC describes Oyetola’s action as rebirth for education

Kindly Share This Story:

as Governor renews commitment to human, capital devt.

Shina Abubakar Osogbo

The Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council, Osun State, (IPAC) Pastor Olatunji Popoola has described the decision to implement the report of the state education review committee a rebirth of the sector.

A statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ismail Omipidan on Wednesday disclosed that Popoola spoke during a courtesy visit on the Governor Adegboyega Oyetola in his office on Tuesday.

The IPAC chairman commended the State government for demonstrating high sense of commitment and courage to rejig some policies in the state’s education system.

He maintained that the action was in fulfilment of Governor Oyetola’s pledge to run a participatory and all-inclusive government, noting that the governor had renewed and re-registered his acceptance and support in the minds of the citizens.

“I must say with all sense of responsibility and sincerity that your resolution on the education policy is a welcome development. You have given Osun education a rebirth and the people of our dear state would continue to be grateful to you for doing the needful even when it is perceived impossible”.

“We want to commend you and your government for all you have been doing since your government came on board. One thing that is germane is the maintenance of peace. You have taken the issue of security to the front burner of policy formulation and implementation.

“Also, your steadiness and consistency in the payment of full salaries to all categories of workers including pensioners can never be over-emphasised inspite of the meagre resources to the state. We recognise your tremendous achievements in all sectors. We value your contribution to build a better future for our state, and this and many more have been the inspiration behind our support and cooperation to your government.

“As you can see, we are people of credible trackrecords, we don’t just praise, we praise when it is required, and for us to applaud you, it shows that you are doing excellently well. Since you came, your activities have shown leadership, capacity and commitment to good governance. Though cool, calm and gentle, but you are steady in the running of the affairs of the state, and this has always given us a courage to extend our support to you”.

Popoola pledged the group’s unalloyed support for the government, noting that in as much as the government continues to fulfill its promises to the people, the association would continue to support the government and put in its best towards the upliftment of the state,” he added.

In his response, Governor Oyetola, expressed gratitude to the leadership of IPAC for being the bulwark of development and growth for the State.

He lauded the leadership and members of the group for identifying with the government and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to continue to ensure human-capital and infrastructural development in all strata of the economy.

Governor Oyetola who appealed to members of the group to maintain their integrity as noble and credible individuals, said “you must continue to see yourselves as stakeholders in the affairs of the state.

“You must contribute your quota to the development of our state. I commend your support. I noticed your collective and individual’s contributions, and I will continue to see you as collaborators in governance.

“As a government, we shall continue to do the needful and we will not renege on our promise to run a participatory, all inclusive and people-oriented government”, the governor said.

