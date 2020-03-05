Police uncover baby factory in Ogun, rescue 12 inmates

Kindly Share This Story:

The Ogun Police Command says that it has uncovered a suspected baby-making factory at the Imedu Olori area of Mowe in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the state.

The Spokesperson of the command, Abimbola Oyeyemi (DSP), in a statement issued in Abeokuta on Thursday, said that the house was discovered on Feb. 28.

Oyeyemi added that the police, which acted on a tip-off, mobilised to the area and rescued 12 ladies, who were between the ages of 20 and 25, with six among them heavily pregnant.

He added that three suspects namely: Florence Ogbonna, the alleged owner of the house, Chibuke Akabueze, and Chibuzor Okafor, were also arrested in the house in connection with the case.

Oyeyemi explained that the discovery and arrests followed a report made at the Mowe police station by one of the inmates who escaped from the house.

He said the victim had informed the police that she was lured into the house and had been held captive for a long time.

Oyeyemi said that the victim had also informed the police that the owner of the home, Ogbonna, who lured her into the home, usually contracted the services of some able-bodied men to sleep with the inmates and impregnate them.

He added that the victim further told the police that immediately any of them gave birth to a baby, such a baby was usually taken away by Ogbonna to an unknown place.

“Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation.

He also directed that the victims be kept in safe and protective custody, pending when they would be reunited with their respective families.

vanguard

