Police recover two babies from child abductors in Lagos state

By Esther Onyegbula

Two middle-aged women, Florence Kock and Gladis have been arrested by the police in Lagos for allegedly stealing two male babies at Badore area of Ajah. They were arrested with two male babies of about four weeks old.

Vanguard learned that the lead was blown out of their evil plan when the babies began to cry relentlessly and all efforts by the women to pacify them failed.

The continuous cries of the babies, as gathered, drew the attention of passersby who observed that despite their cries, their supposed mothers seemed confused and refused to breastfeed them.

It was learned that residents of the community who suspected the women tipped off the police who arrived the scene at the nick of time and arrested the suspects. The babies were also recovered and handed over to Sought Orphanage Home, Langbasa, for proper care and attention, while the suspects were transferred to Juvenile and Women Centre attached to Alakara divisional police for further investigation.

According to one of the residents (names withheld) who witnessed the incident, “On Tuesday 25th of February 2020 at about 5:30 pm, we found two women at Badore area of Ajah with two babies. What actually drew people’s attention was the continuous cries of the babies. My shop is within the locality and I noticed that as the babies were crying relentlessly, the women seemed confused as to how to handle them.

“ I had hoped to see the women breastfeed the babies as mothers often do when their babies cry in that manner but their inability to calm the babies made me suspect that they were not the biological mothers of the babies. So, I alerted some people in the community who called the police. Luckily the police arrived on time.”

Suspect’s account

One of the suspects, Florence Kock,55, admitted adopting the babies from an unknown hospital in Delta state. Unfortunately, she could not produce any document to back up her claims.

When contacted, the spokesperson, Lagos state police command, DSP Bala Elkana confirmed the story and said that investigation is still in progress.

