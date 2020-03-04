Police arrest inspector for allegedly killing civilian in Edo

Kindly Share This Story:

The Edo State Police Command said on Wednesday it had arrested a police inspector, who allegedly shot a civilian, Richard Odia, to death in February.

The command spokesman, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, disclosed this to journalists in Benin, the state capital.

Nwabuzor said the state Commissioner of Police, Lawan Jimeta, had directed an immediate orderly room trial of the trigger-happy inspector.

According to him, the police inspector was serving in the Delta State Police Command where he was attached to the Department of Operations and was on special duty to 301 Construction Company, Asaba.

The command’s spokesman said the policeman was on escort duty from Asaba to Benin when he shot killed the deceased.

He added that the incident happened on February 11.

READ ALSO: Police arrest telecommunication mast vandal in Abuja

Nwabuzor claimed the police personnel, shot and seriously wounded the deceased with an AK-47 rifle at a road construction site at Asagba boundary on Benin-Auchi expressway, after a misunderstanding.

He said: “The deceased was immediately rushed to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), where he unfortunately died on February 12.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lawan Jimeta, hereby condoles with the family and friends of late Richard Odia on his untimely death and assures them that justice will prevail in this case.” (NAN)

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: