Police arraign man, 43, over alleged stealing

The Police on Thursday arraigned a 43-year-old man, Yusuf Saheed, in a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly stealing N104,000.

Saheed, who has no fixed address, is facing a count charge of stealing, an offence he denied.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Ayodele Adeosun, told the court that defendant committed the offence on March 2, at about 8 a.m, at Ashipa area of Seme border, Badagry, Lagos.

Adeosun said that the defendant stole by conversion N104,000, the property of one Lydia Senapon, the complainant.

“He was arrested by the people and taken to police station for prosecution,” said the prosecutor.

Adeosun said that the offence contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Lazarus Hotepo, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50,000, with two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case till April 14, for further hearing. (NAN)

VANGUARD

