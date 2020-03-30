PHOTOs: How Lagosians are preparing for lockdown

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
People bombard Banks and ATM Gallery to withdraw cash to sustain, due to President Buhari order for total lockdown in Lagos. Photo: Bunmi Azeez
President Muhammadu Buhari in his national speech on Sunday addressing the nation on the coronavirus pandemic ordered total lockdown in Lagos, Ogun, and Abuja States.
Vanguard gathered pictures of Lagosians as they rush to get necessary things to prepare for the total lockdown which is expected to commence by 11pm on Monday.
Consumers of gas queuing up Monday, March 30, 2020, in Igbogbo, Ikorodu, Lagos State to purchase the product in preparation for the stay at home order by the Federal Government. Photo: Bose Adelaja
