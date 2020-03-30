PHOTOs: How Lagosians are preparing for lockdown

Kindly Share This Story:

President Muhammadu Buhari in his national speech on Sunday addressing the nation on the coronavirus pandemic ordered total lockdown in Lagos, Ogun, and Abuja States.

Vanguard gathered pictures of Lagosians as they rush to get necessary things to prepare for the total lockdown which is expected to commence by 11pm on Monday.

ALSO READ: Nigeria discharges five coronavirus patients in Lagos

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: