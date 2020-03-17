People Talk: On bill to ban generators, jail sellers (1)

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bose Adelaja, Olayinka Latona & Samuel Ameh

“I get upset at the kind of bills these lawmakers propose sometimes. I think they should please pass bills that will benefit the masses.

“If there is steady power supply, then watch generator business die a natural death. Trying to stop generator import when there is no power is bad.” -Mrs. Tope Jones, Teacher

“The senators should urge the Federal Government to address the real issue rather than addressing the symptoms. If there is constant power supply, I don’t see any reason for purchasing generator.

“The lawmakers should address the issue of power supply instead of passing such bill.” -Mr. Akanni Femi, Cleric

“No constant power supply and these people still want to ban generators? This is unfair to the masses.

“These same senators are the clowns sponsoring ludicrous bills like social media bill, immunity for lawmakers and other funny bills.” -Mr John Adeola, Interior Decorator

“If there is stable and sustained power supply in the country and the Senate proposes a ban on use of generators, then Nigerians will gladly support this bill.

“Let us have constant power supply first. We cannot be in darkness and the only means of having power would be banned.” -Henrietta Adadu, Corps Member

“I support the bill because its actualisation will stop the importation of generators which will ignite the zeal to make our the power sector work.

“The sector has not been effective despite the billions of naira spent on it. I believe generator importers are behind the problems. They must have bribed the stakeholders so that there business can grow.” -David Bala, Applicant

“Regardless of the fact that generators help when there is power failure and an alternative for most Nigerians, it should be banned in order to curb environmental pollution, depletion of the ozone layer and other health hazards.

“Many people are not happy with the plan but it will help in reduction of noise.” -Rasheed Faridat , Fashion designer

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: