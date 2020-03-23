[People Talk] Covid-19: Should FG shut borders against all foreigners (2)

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bose Adelaja, Olayinka Latona & Samuel Ameh

“Covid-19 pandemic is a global issue and Nigeria cannot afford to handle it with levity. As a result, Nigerian borders should be shut against foreigners most especially residents of the affected countries.

“Over 10 people are currently under medical examination and this is a signal to Nigeria to stop joking with the health of her people.” -Musiliu Sodimu, Public Servant

“Sincerely speaking, I still don’t understand the way our nation is being run. How on earth are our borders still open? They should be shut for the mean time.

“Although we’ve been told that the virus cannot survive in Nigeria with high temperatures, we have to take all necessary measures to see that this virus does not spread further.” -Oha Israel, Corps Member

“Yes, the borders should be shut. This will ensure adequate control over the spread of the virus in the country.

“Those coming from the other countries that are badly affected pass through the ports and were not screened because people are nonchalant.” -Hazeez Faida, Corps Member

“Closing of borders against foreigners is not the solution because Nigerian borders are very porous such that people always find their way into the country.

“Our system is not organised even if the borders remain shut, the bad eggs among the uniformed men may take bribe from victims and allow them in.” -Taibat Alaka

“The government should close our borders against foreigners pending the time the Covid-19 will no longer have deleterious effects on humans.

“This is because Nigeria does not have the capacity to combat the escalation of the virus. Thus, the best method to adopt is prevention rather than cure.

“Also, most of the confirmed cases in Nigeria are imported.” -Femi Oluwasanmi, Public Affairs Analyst

“The Federal Government should shut our borders and restrict foreigners from coming into the country till the vaccine for COVID-19 is discovered.

“If they don’t stop them from coming into the country, the citizens of Nigeria will be in serious danger.” -Jegede Vivian, Entrepreneur

Vanguard News Nigeria.

