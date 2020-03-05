People Talk: Coronavirus: How prepared are Nigerians (2)

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bose Adelaja, Olayinka Latona & Rose Chukwu

“Nothing takes us unawares in this country and thank God many Nigerians are aware of the new coronavirus in town. This shows our level of preparedness.

“Price of sanitizers has gone up while face mask is now scarce in the market. This shows that Nigerians are fully prepared.” -Akande Jamiat, Student

“There is much awareness about Corona virus because many Nigerians are conscious of the spread. For example, some people no longer hug, kiss or exchange handshake with others because of the virus.

“Some people now use sanitizers to prevent infection while others try to avoid those who cough or sneeze in public.” -Oyenuga Ebunoluwa, Commentator

“I’ll say we’re just 20% prepared because most of the information on COVID-19 are not genuine. False information first circulates on social media before government debunks it.

“Also, our health sector is not properly equipped to tackle this virus. Checking the inflow of foreigners into the country is zero and people at the grassroots are not adequately enlightened.” -Ebosa Ikechukwu, Businessman

“I can’t say we are prepared as a nation or as individuals when it comes to handling of Coronavirus. There was inadequate information on the virus until few days ago, especially for the non-educated Nigerians.

“Also, our health care centres are not properly equipped to tackle this virus.” -Odunayo Ayobami, Student

“If Nigeria and Nigerians could conquer Ebola, I don’t think Coronavirus is anything different.

“I think Nigeria and its citizens are 100% ready. We just need our government officials to be more effective in checking those that come into the country.” -Yetunde Olanipekun, Infotech Personnel

“I will say Nigeria is truly ready to combat the virus in the same way God helped us to conquer Ebola. Also both the state and federal governments have released some money to put necessary things in place.

“Nigerians on the other hand, are prepared only that we should be mindful of false information on social media.” -John Shokoya, Health practitioner

Vanguard News Nigeria.

