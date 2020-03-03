Breaking News
People not happy with me on fight against human trafficking — Royal Father

File: Human trafficking

By Gabriel Enogholase

ONOJIE of Ekpoma in Esan West Local Government Area of Edo State, Zaiki  Anthony Abumere II, has said that some people were not happy with him over his stance against human trafficking in his domain and the  state.

The traditional ruler, who addressed journalists shortly after  receiving an award from non government organisation, MeCAHT, for standing  against human trafficking in his kingdom during Ihuen festival in his palace, Ekpoma, said  “Some people are not happy  with me because of the fight against human trafficking but I will keep doing it because it is evil.

“Some  are saying that while they are getting their livelihood from it that Onojie is against it, if you are not happy, that is your own. As a traditional ruler, I must have my stand against it.

“As a traditional ruler, I will keep campaigning against human trafficking but I didn’t know that the NGO has been  watching me and I was surprised when they gave me the award for standing against human trafficking.

“I appealed to parents not allow people traffic their children abroad in the name of greener pasture. If you interact with those over there, you discovered that to get dollars and pounds is not easy. But people think they are picking money there.”

