PDP steps down zoning for Anambra 2021 governorship

By Dennis Agbo

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said that zoning of Anambra State 2021 governorship ticket to any of the three senatorial zones of the state is not in its picture, at least for now.

The party said that what it was more concerned about in the present is the zoning of the party positions as the party’s congress comes up in a few days time.

National Vice Chairman of the PDP for South East, Chief Austin Umahi, made the disclosed shortly after the party held expanded South-East Zonal Executive Committee meeting in Enugu on Sunday.

Those in attendance for the meeting included Governors Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, David Umahi of Ebonyi State and the Deputy Governor of Abia State.

Also in attendance were Senators Ike Ekweremadu, Sam Anayanwu and other present and past National Assembly members.

On the Anambra State 2021 governorship election, Umahi, who fielded questions from newsmen said: “The essence of this meeting is the zoning of party positions because congress is just a week ahead of us and we are people that are focused and we are people that refused to be distracted.

“Anambra State is not in focus, as far as the zoning arrangement is concerned. When we get to the bridge, we will cross it, I can assure you that.”

He disclosed that the meeting passed a resolution on the party position’s zoning arrangements, deciding that positions zoned to different states in the zone would be retained for continuity and stability of the party.

“ZEC (Zonal Executive Committee) decided that all zoned offices to the states, both in the zone and national offices should remain because they have done well. It was put to vote and unanimously adopted.”

Umahi said that the zonal chairman of PDP, auditor, Youth leader and ex-officio remained in Ebonyi State, while the zonal treasurer, women leader, ex-officio were also retained in Anambra State.

“Enugu State retains the zonal secretary, financial secretary and ex-officio. Imo is zonal organising secretary, publicity secretary and Ex-officio. Abia State is zonal legal Adviser, ex-officio.

“In national positions, Abia State has National Organising Secretary and National Ex-officio; Anambra has two National Ex-officio; Ebonyi has one National Ex-officio and Enugu has the National Youth Leader with National Ex-officio while Imo state has Deputy National Financial Secretary and one national Ex-officio.”

