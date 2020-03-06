PDP Congress: Gov Emmanuel moves to accommodate all Interests

Kindly Share This Story:

…determined to work with the party constitution

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, has made deliberate moves to ensure that all interests are accommodated during the conduct of the PDP congresses scheduled to commence on Saturday, 7th March 2020.

Also read:

The governor revealed his decision at an enlarged PDP stakeholders meeting held in the Government House Banquet Hall, Uyo, on Wednesday.

Governor Emmanuel disclosed that expanding congress coordinating committees was strategic to ensure power resides with the larger strata of the society and allow for consensus decisions in the selection of party officers. This he maintained was in line with the philosophy of the PDP that power belongs to the people and has always worked for the state.

“We’ve tried to carry everybody along in the selection of stakeholders and to ensure power resides with the people. Let’s avoid conflict. The expansion is representative. It will forestall imposition, a situation where one or two sit down to make a compilation of list that amount to imposing their wish on all. Because we want to build a strong party and carry everybody along. Let there be consensus decisions. We did it last time and it worked”.

Governor Emmanuel, who doubles as leader of the party, stated that the expanded congress coordinating committees in each Local Government Area, besides the chairmen and secretaries earlier appointed, will now include the Council Chairman, House of Assembly member, National Assembly member, Commissioner, PDP Chapter Chairman, two elders or stakeholders, one youth, one woman, any Board Chairman and state officer of the party from that LGA.

He maintained that the party was for everybody and for nobody, hence those that have personal ambitions should not try to rig the process in their favour. He clarified that the party will not disrupt already existing local zoning system where zoning has been adhered to overtime but warned that trying to create a zoning formula that was hitherto nonexistent, may cause problems.

“If for the reason that things were not done in their favour, one or two persons refuse to endorse the list, the party shall adopt the outcome based on a simple majority. Wherever there is a conflict, whether at the ward or local government level, the state congress coordinating committee will resolve such conflict to save time and the list submitted by the state congress coordinating committee will be the final list for the congresses in Akwa Ibom”, Governor Emmanuel said.

He added that peradventure, with all these, put in place, anyone still decides to cause problems, the adequate arrangement has been made with the police for such to be arrested and the party to cancel any candidacy related to such a person, hence candidates should endeavour to help in maintaining order.

Speaking on the party position on women inclusion, Governor Udom Emmanuel assured that Akwa Ibom PDP will adhere in totality to the 35% reservation for women approved by NEC of the PDP and stipulated by the National Working Committee in the guidelines for upcoming congresses.

“Stakeholders at local government and state levels should ensure that this is adhered to: at Ward level, out of 17 EXCO members, 6 must be women; at local government level, out of 18 EXCO members, 6 must be women; at state levels, out of 39, 13 must be women; at the zonal level, out of 12 EXCO members, 4 must be women; while the 19 National Working Committee members will also comprise 6 women” Governor Emmanuel stated, adding that the party standard that nobody contests for a position for more than two terms will also be upheld.

In a communique issued at the end of the party stakeholders meeting, the entire PDP Stakeholders in Akwa Ibom State congratulated Governor Udom Emmanuel on his landslide electoral victory at the 2019 General Elections as well as his judicial triumphs from the Tribunal to the Supreme Court and passed a vote of confidence on him for his great strides in the Completion Agenda of his administration.

The communique also acknowledged the political and human engineering skills of the State PDP Chairman, Obong Paul Ekpo, in ensuring that the big PDP umbrella is kept clean, un-turn and uncompromised, as well as the undiluted dedication and commitment of the state executive of the party. These, according to the communique, has not only made the Party stronger, and more stable, but also very enticing to several thousands of members of other parties that have made strong indications to join the Peoples Democratic Party in the State.

The Stakeholders also thanked all the outgoing members of the Party Executives and wished them well in their future endeavours.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: