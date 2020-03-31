PDP condemns opposition over attack on Makinde for testing positive to Coronavirus

Kindly Share This Story:

.Says gov’ll bounce back soon

By Adeola Badru

THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State, has condemned in strong terms, insinuations in some quarters that Governor Seyi Makinde knowingly exposed himself to the virus.

The PDP, through its chairman, Alh. Kunmi Mustapha, made the condemnation while reacting to the barrage of attacks fired on the governor for testing positive to the dreaded Coronavirus on Monday, in Ibadan.

The party chairman also added that the governor went to meetings and events on behalf of the good people of the state which was expected of a good leader.

READ ALSO:

He described Governor Makinde as an exemplary leader of the people, who would rather face the battle and win it instead of delegating in the face of crisis.

Mustapha further said the governor has continued to exhibit traits of an astute and brave leader, doing everything to make easier for his people even in the wake of the spreading virus.

His words: ”It is with a rude shock we heard of the result of the test conducted by our governor on the dreaded COVID-19, my people have been so apprehensive about his condition while I assure them that the governor is alright, he will soon be certified cured of the virus.

”The fear we nurse is not out of place, judging from the fact that this man has provided an exemplary leadership trait, both in politics and governance, we will continue to support him in prayer, my Governor is going to bounce back with full vigor soon.”

”The moment was of great fear and trepidation and this is when you know who is a leader, he had to do some things himself and he did, some other people would have sacrificed their lieutenants at that moment, he went to meetings and events on behalf of the good people of the state and that is expected of a good leader, our prayers are with him, as I said, we will soon hear good news about his status.”

“Governor Makinde announced on Sunday that the test he took because of his exposure to the virus at a meeting at Abuja came back positive, which heightened fear among the people of the state.”

He, then, called on God to heal the governor in no time so he could continue his good work for the benefit of the people of the state.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: