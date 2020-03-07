PANDEF, OYOM laud S’South Govs resolve over regional security, BRACED Commission

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Onuegbu – Uyo

PAN Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, and a pressure group in Akwa Ibom state, under the aegis of Oro Youth Movement (OYOM), have described as laudable the resolve of the South-South governors to establish a regional security architecture.

Reacting at the weekend in Uyo, National Chairman of PANDEF, Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga (retd) said all the decisions taken by the South-South Governors Forum, (SSGF) during its meeting in Asaba including the resolve to revive the BRACED Commission demonstrated their willingness to work collectively for the people of Niger Delta.

His words, “PANDEF is delighted that they are discharging their responsibility to the people of Niger Delta region. We are happy that they’ve decided to take the format which we recommended earlier that a regional policing is the best way to go.

“We strongly believe that with a proper regional security structure in place, the Niger Delta region will not be a safe haven for criminals again. So PANDEF commends the governors for what they have done and we are available and willing to cooperate with them.

“In fact, we see the new Chairman of the South South Governor’s Forum (SSGF), Dr Ifeanyi Okowa doing well because of the way he has started. He has just been nominated a few weeks ago and he has already called a meeting. This is a positive sign and we are happy with them”.

President of Oro Youth Movement (OYOM) Comrade Etifit Nkereuwem, said they were very happy when they received the news that the SSGF resolve to revive the regional bloc of Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross Rivers, Edo and Delta (BRACED) commission established to address the socio-economic problems of the region.

” First we want to commend the South South governors for meeting to discuss several issues affecting this region. And we applaud the new Chairman of the South South Governors Forum, His Excellency (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa for being able to bring his colleagues together.

“OYOM hails the resolve of the Forum to establish a regional security outfit in the mode of Amotekun of the South West.

“We are particularly happy that they have decided to resuscitate the moribund BRACED commission. For us, this is worthy of commendation because it means that they (governors) will start working together again towards the development of this region.

“We, therefore, call on other leaders and well-meaning citizens of this region to support them to realize the genuine agitations of the people of the Niger Delta region.

” We want to use this opportunity to commend PANDEF for its effort to see that the South-South governor’s come to work together again”, he said.

