Oyo Assembly passes Amotekun bill

The Oyo State House of Assembly on Tuesday passed the Oyo State Security Network Agency (Amotekun) Bill, 2020 into law.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the bill was read for the third time and subsequently passed.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Mr Adebo Ogundoyin, said the passage of the bill into law would help promote security for the people of the state.

” There is excitement knowing that this bill is the beginning of intense and comprehensive security for Oyo State and the South West region as a whole.

” This outfit will be a very responsible outfit, it will be responsible for rapid economic development in terms of agriculture, in terms of infrastructure and peace and stability.

” We are very optimistic that the South West and Oyo State are on the path of rapid development,” he said.

He gave an assurance that the outfit would soon become operational, adding that more vehicles and other equipment would be provided for the corps.

Mr Akeem Obadara (PDP-Ibadan Northwest) had earlier presented the report of the Committee on Security and Strategy to the House at the plenary.

NAN reports that the lawmakers were dressed in the symbolic leopard outfit of Operation Amotekun. (NAN)

