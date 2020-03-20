Over 60 people detained in Turkey for spreading false information about COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

The Turkish Interior Ministry on Friday said authorities have detained a total of 64 people for disseminating false information about COVID-19 epidemic via social media.

The authorities identified 242 people who posted false and provocative information about coronavirus in social media.

“Of these, 64 people were detained. Work is underway to detain other persons who engaged in such activities.’’ the ministry wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Turkey increased by 88 per cent to 359 within the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, four people died of the disease.

In another news, the central African state of Gabon on Friday announced its first death from coronavirus — a 50-year-old man, who was also the second fatality in sub-Saharan Africa.

The patient had recently been in France and died “from complications arising from diabetes and acute respiratory distress syndrome”, said Guy Patrick Obiang Ndong of Gabon’s coronavirus team.

Gabon, which has three other confirmed infections, has already implemented measures to restrict international flights, close schools and ban gatherings of more than 30 people.

The total of known coronavirus cases across Africa stands at 881 and is rising fast after lagging other continents, according to the latest AFP tally.

[Sputnik/NAN and AFP]

