Osun Assembly passes Amotekun Corp bill

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

The “Osun Security Network Agency and Amotekun Corp Establishment Bill 2020” scaled the third reading and passed by the State House of Assembly on Tuesday.

Prior to the passage of the bill, the lawmakers dissolved into the committee of the whole in order to amend and introduced fresh clauses into the bill.

Part of the clauses adjusted was the need for the would-be recruit to possess either a national Identity or Voter’s card with Omoluabi identity card.

It also added that the Corp can effect the arrest of an identified criminal and hand over such criminal to the police for proper investigation.

After correcting errors and adjustments, the Majority Leader, Hon. Mahruf Olarewaju moved the motion for the passage of the bill and the bill was read for the third time by the clerk before it was passed.

Speaking with journalists after the session, the speaker, Timothy Owoeye said the house would ensure that it performs regular oversight on the corp to ensure that it did not derail from its objective.

He said part of the oversight function set in the bill was that the Corp Commander can only be appointed by the governor subject to the confirmation of the Assembly.

“We cannot abandon the corp to the mercy of the executive arm of government alone, that was why we inserted as part of the clause, that the appointment of Corp Commander is subject to the confirmation of the House of Assembly.

The bill is meant to create a synergy between the police and the corp with a view to assisting it to combat crime in the state. While Amotekun Corp would help gather intelligence and arrest a criminal, it would hand over such criminal to the police for investigation and prosecution.

Amotekun Corp members are residents of different communities where they work and we believe would understand the terrain and assist the police with such credible details and effect arrest”, he said.

Owoeye added that any moment from now, the House would transmit the bill to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola for his assent.

