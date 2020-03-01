Oshonaike: Qualification for Tokyo 2020 a dream come true

Kindly Share This Story:

Funke Oshonaike has described her historic seventh Olympics qualification in table tennis as a dream come true.

Oshonaike, Offiong Edem and Olajide Omotayo grabbed their tickets for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics weekend at the African Singles and Mixed doubles qualification tournament held in Tunisia.

“I’m very excited to be the first female to be going to seven Olympic Games. It wasn’t an easy task but I thank God for the achievement. I did it for Nigerian and African women,” said the veteran ping-ponger.

While it was also an exciting moment for Edem and Omotayo, it was not a good day for Aruna Quadri, the world number 18 ranked player, as he was forced to withdraw from his last qualification match against Hman Adam of Tunisia in the men’s singles, due to a recurring thigh injury.

Consequently, the former African champion did not qualify but still has a chance to qualify through the ITTF world rankings.

