Oshiomhole’s suspension: What lawyers say about court order

Kindly Share This Story:

Following the interim suspension of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as the National Chairman of All Progressive Congress, APC by a Federal High court in Abuja on Wednesday, legal practitioners air their opinion.

Justice Danlami Senchi of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, on Wednesday, ordered an interim suspension of as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC

A legal mind, Kabir Akingbolu, member of the Ekiti State Judicial Service Commission, in his reaction, said: “I think the order has overlooked the fact that a political party has every right to choose and elect its leaders.

Also, a political party has its constitution which guides and regulates its affairs. The order was purportedly based on the wishful suspension of Oshiomhole by his ward in Edo state.

“I want to think that Oshiomhole, is a national executive member, a fortiori, the National Chairman of the party.

Thus, it is not only absurd but highly preposterous to commonsensical reasoning that a local wing or ward of a political party will purportedly remove the national chairman in such a casual manner and the court will sanction it when by the political party’s constitution, it is the national working committee.

I think this is a serious aberration that needs to be looked into by serious legal and critical minds.”

In his reaction, Gbenga Ojo, a senior lecturer at the Faculty of Law, LASU, said: “Order of the court must be obeyed.

He stands suspended. This is an intra-party dispute. The parties lack internal democracy.

This is a consequence of the imposition of candidates and wanting to dictate to the candidate. Obaseki is saying no to remote control.

He is accountable and not Oshiomhole. Importantly the battle should be shifted to the court. That is the essence of the rule of law.”

Evan Ufeli, Executive Director, Cadrell Advocacy Centre, on his part, said: “The Abuja High Court decision temporarily suspending Oshomole is an order of the court that must be obeyed.

The injunction is an equitable remedy that is meant to stabilize the rancour raging between the disputing parties, pending determination of the substantive suit.

READ ALSO: APC in turmoil as court suspends Oshiomhole

“This order is necessary to keep the disputing parties in check to avoid a breakdown of law and order.

The court is mindful of the consequences of not granting such prayer in the face of a fragile society like ours that is susceptible to insecurity and prone to politically-orchestrated insurrection.

“The APC National Chairman is duty-bound to step aside temporarily to enable the court to do due diligence in the case.

He should not fall for the temptation of disobeying court orders like President Buhari because the law will be used against him.”

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: