Oshiomhole tests negative for coronavirus

By Omeiza Ajayi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) said its National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has tested negative for the Coronavirus.

The disclosure was contained in a statement issued Friday night by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu.

He said: “The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has tested negative to coronavirus.

“Following fears he could have physically interacted with person[s] who tested positive to the coronavirus, Oshiomhole presented himself for a test on Thursday and it has just been confirmed that the result returned negative”.

There had been concerns that he was one of those who had come in contact with the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari who had since tested positive for the Coronavirus.

Vanguard

