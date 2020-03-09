‘Oshiomhole, divisive character, now attempting to factionalize APC at Nat’l level’

Kindly Share This Story:

As the interlocutory injunction by Justice Danlami Senchi of the FCT High Court suspending Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as national chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) continues to generate reactions across the country, leaders of the party in Edo State have accused Oshiomhole of perpetuating his divisive politics in the national secretariat of the party and is now attempting to factionalise the party at the national level.

A cross-section of the party leaders alleged that Oshiomhole, being a divisive character and having failed in his bid to factionalise the APC in Edo State, is now attempting to disintegrate the party at the national level.

A chieftain of the party in Edo South, Charles Idahosa, said he has warned severally of Oshiomhole’s duplicitous and divisive character, and that his views have now been brought to the fore with the recent turn of events at the national secretariat.

ALOS READ:

According to him, “I have severally warned in the past that the President and all other organs of the party should be wary of Oshiomhole and his penchant for destruction. The latest events at the party’s secretariat are evidence to the fact that my plea all these months were in order. I want to remind the world that Oshiomhole has continued with the macabre dance of shame with his attempt to destabilise the party for selfish reasons. For selfish ends, Oshiomhole wants to bring down the roof on the party and its structure.”

Leader of the APC in Edo North, Jeffery Obasanmi, said the seeming factionalisation at the National Secretariat of the party is the machination of Oshiomhole who is leading a proxy war in Abuja after the court asked him to step aside as National Chairman of the party.

He said: “We know Oshiomhole very well and are very familiar with his tactics. He is very divisive and Machiavellian, which is why he is expectedly using proxies to create factions at the secretariat of the party.”

Theo Okoh, a leader of the party in Edo Central, said Oshiomhole’s footprints are all around the fireworks over the holding of the scheduled National Executive Council (NEC) meeting.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: