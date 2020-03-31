Operation Lafiya Dole gets new theatre commander

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigerian Army has appointed Maj.-Gen. Farouk Yahaya as the new Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD).

He takes over from the erstwhile theatre commander, Maj.-Gen. Olusegun Adeniyi.

Yahaya, who was the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 1 Division, Kaduna, will hand over to Maj.-Gen. Usman Muhammed, the erstwhile Chief of Civil-Military Affairs, Army Headquarters.

The Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Musa said the new appointments and postings were approved by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, to reinvigorate the system for greater professional effectiveness and efficiency.

He said the massive shakeup within the army hierarchy was to rekindle the spirit of professionalism in the Nigerian Army.

The major highlight of the posting, according to him includes – the posting and appointment of Maj.-Gen. ACC Agundu from Special Task Force (STF) Operation SAFE HAVEN, Jos to Nigerian Army Resource Centre (NARC), Abuja, as Senior Research Fellow.

He disclosed that Maj.-Gen. HI Bature from Defence Headquarters (DHQ) Defence Liaison Office, National Assembly Abuja, had been appointed the Chief of Civil-Military Affairs.

Musa added that Maj.-Gen. UM Mohammed was redeployed from Nigerian Army Property Limited (NAPL) to take over from Maj.-Gen. CC Okonkwo as the Special Adviser to the Chief of Army Staff on Nigerian Army University Biu/Deputy Chairman Board of Trustees NAPL.

The erstwhile SA to COAS on NAUB, Maj.-Gen. CC Okonkwo, now becomes the commander of STF Operation SAFE HAVEN Jos.

The immediate past theatre commander of OPLD, Adeniyi has been redeployed to NARC as Senior Research Fellow, while Maj.-Gen. S Idris from Sector 2 OPLD Damaturu has been redeployed to DHQ Abuja and appointed Director Liaison.

“Others affected officers include Maj.-Gen. AA Adesope from Office of the Chief of Army Staff Directorate of Audit and Financial Management to NAPL as the Group Managing Director.

“Maj.-Gen. MG Ali is redeployed from Headquarters Theatre Command OPLD Maiduguri to Headquarters 4 Special Forces Command Doma, Nasarawa State as Commander.

Similarly, Brig.-Gen. HI Daniel from the Defunct Army Special Forces Command Maiduguri to Headquarters Training and Doctrine Command Minna and appointed Director Army Training Support.

“Brig.-Gen. Benard Onyeuko is to remain in DHQ Abuja as Acting Director Defence Media Operation, while Brig.-Gen. NM Jega moves from TRADOC Minna to Infantry Corps Centre Jaji as Chief of Staff.

“Brig.-Gen. LA Araba from Nigerian Army Welfare Limited by Guaranty Abuja now redeployed to Sector 2 OPLD Damaturu, Yobe as Acting Commander, while Brig.-Gen VO Ita moves from DHQ, Abuja to Headquarters 402 Special Forces Brigade Azare as Commander.

“While Brig.-Gen JAL Jimoh moves from Sector 3 Artillery Brigade OPLD Monguno to Headquarters 31 Brigade Minna as Commander, Brig.-Gen GTO Ajetunmobi has been redeployed from 31 Brigade Minna to Nigeria Army Welfare Limited by Guaranty, Abuja as Executive Director Operation,” Musa said. (NAN)

