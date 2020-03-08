Vanguard Logo

One feared dead as another building collapses in Lagos

Building collapse in Lagos
By Bose Adelaja

One person was feared dead weekend, in Lagos, after a three-storey building caved in, in Palmgrove area of the state.

The building belonging to Keystone Bank was said to be under renovation as at the time it collapsed at about 7 pm while the victim identified as Ezekiel Ajibola was one of the labours carrying out the renovation.

It was gathered that the concrete canopy attached above the door level on the ground floor due to inadequate reinforcement.

However, a tragedy occurred while the workers were carrying out the renovation exercise and  .one of the artisans was apparently polishing the floor tiles while another was at the top rendering support but the canopy collapsed on the 35 years old artisan on the ground level and he died on the spot.

Confirming the development, the Director-General, Lagos State Emergency

Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Femi Oke-Osanyintolu said the recovery operation was ongoing as at the time of this report.

