One dies in keystone Bank building collapse in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Tragedy occurred late Saturday evening, when a storey building under renovation, located at Palmgrove, along Ikorodu Road, suddenly, collapsed, killing a yet to be identified male labourer in the process.

The building belongs to Keystone Bank.

According to report, the incident occurred at about 7.20 pm.

Director General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the incident.

Oke-Osanyintolu said that emergency rescue team, comprising of Lagos Fire Service, Police, Lagos State Building Control Agency, LABSCA, among others, promptly, raced to the scene and subsequently, put the situation under control.

At press time the immediate or remote cause of the collapse could not be ascertained.

Kindly Share This Story: