One corps member died, 72 others to repeat service in Kano

By Bashir Bello – Kano

The Kano state coordinator, National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, Hajia Aisha Tata Mohammed, on Thursday disclosed that it lost a Corp member, Master Sirajo Lawal, to cold hands of death.

Although Mohammed, did not disclose circumstances surrounding the death of Lawal, who was supposed to pass out and complete the mandatory one year service on Thursday.

Lawal, before his death is a serving Corp member with Fagge local government Secretariat, Fagge LGA of the state.

The Coordinator disclosed this during the Passing Out Parade (POP) of 2019 Batch “A” corps members in the state.

Mohammed further said about 36 Corp members absconded, while 72 members are to face disciplinary action ranging from extension of service between two weeks to five months and outright repeat service for various offenses.

According to her, “A total of 2,494 corps members are expected to pass out today, out of which 36 absconded, 72 are being disciplined for various offenses ranging from extension of service between 2 weeks to 5 months and an outright repeat of service.

“During the service year, we lost Sirajo Lawal, KN/19A/2700 a diligent young man serving at Fagge Local government, Fagge LGA of Kano State,” Mohammed said.

In his remarks, the state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje who was represented by the state Commissioner for Information, Comrade Muhammed Garba, said urged all corps members to contribute meaningfully to the development of their host communities and the nation at large where they may find themselves.

vanguard

