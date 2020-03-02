Ondo ready for any coronavirus eventuality – Akeredolu

Kindly Share This Story:

Dayo Johnson – Akure

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, said on Monday the state government is fully prepared for any coronavirus eventuality in the state.

Akeredolu stated this while inspecting a multi-purpose infectious disease hospital in Akure, the state capital.

He, however, prayed against the occurrence of coronavirus in the state.

The governor urged the people to minimize contact for now and preached good personal hygiene.

He said: “Our commissioner and a few of our people are going to Lagos to learn about protocol and management. Not that they don’t know but we just need to do that so they can learn new things.

“When we get to Lagos, we will talk to international donor agencies to help us with some other things we need here.

“My friend in Lagos has made us to understand that the Canadian government helped to equip their facility.”

Akeredolu, who visited the facility in the company of the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Wahab Adegbenro and other members of the state executive council, said his administration inherited the center but decided to improve the facility with the construction of a multi-purpose at the hospital.

He said: “We have this facility here before we came on board. Our Muslim brothers and sisters were using here to converge for their service. But they had relocated to elsewhere.

”We have improved on a lot of things here to the level that anyone that gets here will know that we are ready.

“Another thing is that before we came on board, we didn’t have this laboratory here. We have to build this laboratory for us to be able to test people. It is a multi-purpose laboratory.”

Vanguard

