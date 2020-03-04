On-Loan Man United goalkeeper Kieran O’Hara charged by FA for biting

Kindly Share This Story:

On-loan Manchester United goalkeeper Kieran O’Hara has been charged by the FA for biting his opponent during a League One clash between Burton Albion and Peterborough on Saturday afternoon.

The 23-year-old will have been hoping to make an impression on his parent club during his spell at League One side Burton this season, and he may well have done so – but for all the wrong reasons.

O’Hara was between the sticks for the Brewers on Saturday when they faced Peterborough United, where he was involved in a distasteful incident with Peterborough player Sam Szmodics.

Videos show that the Man Utd star attempted to take a chunk out of the forward, and he has subsequently been charged by the FA for alleged violent and/or improper conduct towards his opponent.

The alleged bite occurred in the 44th minute, as Burton were preparing to defend a corner kick. O’Hara is believed to have bitten Szmodics on the arm, but he was not penalised for the attack during the match.

However, the Football Association has chewed over the incident and decided to punish the shot-stopper, and he now has until Friday 6th March to respond to the charges.

Police are not believed to have made a complaint about the attack, but a photo taken by a supporter – which shows the goalkeeper trying to snack on the Peterborough man – may be used as evidence.

O’Hara has made 33 appearances for Burton this year, and he will be desperate to prove himself at a higher level next season, although his hunger force him to sit out the remainder of this campaign.

​Man United are currently facing a goalkeeping crisis of their own, with Spanish star David de Gea failing to maintain his high standards of previous years. But with Dean Henderson excelling whilst on loan at ​Sheffield United, O’Hara currently finds himself further and further down the Red Devils’ food chain. Food for thought

