Omokri, Momodu, others react to Sanusi’s dethronement

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rasheed Sobowale

“Kano: History has repeated itself today. In 1963, the Premier of Northern Nigeria, Sir Ahmadu Bello, dethroned Sarki Muhammadu Sanusi (I) as Emir of Kano. And today, Governor Ganduje of Kano State has dethroned his grandson, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, [Emir Sanusi II]” a Twitter user, @princedavidokon reacted.

The move by the Kano State Government to sack Emir Sanusi II of the Kano Emirate was unforeseen by lots of Nigerians even though many were aware of the feud between the sacked-Emir and the State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Since the report of the news, the social media platforms, Facebook and Twitter have been bustling with reactions from interested Nigerians without excluding public figures like Dele Momodu, the Yoruba graduate of Obafemi Awolowo and a veteran journalist.

– Karma payback –

Some Nigerians believe the sacked-Emir’s comments while occupying the seat of the CBN governor were part of the things used to oust the former president of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan from office in 2015.

Lamido Sanusi, then the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria accused the NNPC of a nonremittance of $49.8 billion being oil proceeds.

In another public hearing, the then-CBN governor stated another amount ($20bn) different from the previous: “All we have said as CBN to which there is no disagreement is that NNPC shipped 67bn dollars worth of crude they have repatriated or we have established that N47bn dollars has come back to the Federation Account. There is a $20bn dollar that has not come back to us. The burden of proof is on NNPC”.

These allegations appear to some Nigerians as a direct attack to taint the image of the then-president, Jonathan.

– Comments –

“All i have to say concerning this BREAKING NEWS of Emir Sanusi dethronement by Gov Ganduje is that “Karma truly has everyone’s address and she will use the most unqualified delivery man to serve you” –OXYTOCIN @Gidotti__

“Last year, I said everyone who falsely accused Jonathan would pay for it. Sanusi Lamido Sanusi is a liar and a manipulative individual, who deliberately lied against GEJ to facilitate the election of General He has his Buhari. Is he happy?” –Reno Omokri @renoomokri.

Note: Mr Reno Omokri was the Special Adviser on New Media to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.

“No evil did will ever go unpunished. Sanusi is paying for his gang up against and betrayal of Jonathan.” -Matthew Aleke

“The evil that men do live with them, not after them… I vividly remembered the roles u played in sacking former President Goodluck Jonathan, making false accusations against him and his government just to bring Apc in power, the people u fought to bring into power have dethroned u… Kama is real” -Mopey Charles

– Impeached for honesty –

“Personally, I think Ganduje rode on the unpopular nature of the ex Emir. Sanusi’s unpopular nature amongst the masses due to him challenging the existing protocols of poverty, aided the cause of the governor.” –C L A R E N C E @biggyclac

“Sanusi was removed from being the governor of CBN now he has been dethroned from being emir of Kano. This man right here is touching the nerves of these false and failed government of no integrity.” –Northern Cake Plug @JattoGodween

“They now play politics with traditional post. Because he refused to support their evil doing.” -Don Raphael Okosun

– Question of power –

“Traditional Rulers Are Seriously In Danger: Now with this saga of dethronement of Sanusi Lamido Sanusi II, by Kano State Government. Traditional tittle has been politicised…every Governor will be coming with his own Emir and go along with him, when their tenure expire.” –Muhammad Chafe @Muzaq_M

– Sanusi for higher position? –

“IJA ILARA KO TAN BORO, A NJUWON KO SE E WI LEJO… Nothing beclouds reasoning than envy! The last time SANUSI was booted out as Central Bank Governor, he soon became the Emir! Who knows where God is taking him next… God’s ways are mysterious… Allah Akbar!” –Dele Momodu Ovation @DeleMomodu

“I don’t understand what Sanusi,a supposed brilliant economist was looking for by leaving as CBN governor to become Emir of Kano.He should leave the traditionalists and politicians and go to a productive sector where his skills are highly sought.” – Sir_Foreign @4foreignK

“Emir Sanusi’s pedigree is above and beyond Nigeria’s political class. Government/public office is too toxic for him. Don’t be surprised if he’s invited by some conglomerates to head their board rooms, or even multilateral agencies jostling to have him as their helmsman.” –Abdulrazak @Abdulrazak_B

“Sanusi got to the peak of his banking career, great economist, made major reforms, demystified messiah like CEOs, spoke truth about subsidy under GEJ, was ousted, became Emir, spoke truth to power, now removed & I know great things are ahead.” –Oluseun @akin_oluseun

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: