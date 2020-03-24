Okowa hails Emeka Ihedioha at 55

Kindly Share This Story:

Delta State Governor Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has congratulated former Governor of Imo, Rt Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, as he clocks 55 years on March 24.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba on Tuesday, the governor extolled the former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives for his “Re-build Imo Agenda” while he served as governor of the state.

He described Ihedioha as a worthy son of Imo and a politician with great finesse.

Okowa remarked that despite the temporary set back to Ihedioha, the former governor remained an uncommon leader, well-loved by his people and urged him not to relent in his quest to provide good governance to the people of Imo.

“It is heartwarming to note that you have through hard work, discipline and uncommon vision won the admiration and respect of the Imo people and the nation.

“Your focus and commitment to the Re-build Imo Agenda are legendary and worthy of commendation,” he said, adding that “the people of Imo didn’t make any mistake when they voted you into the office to lead them until that ill-fated ruling by the Supreme Court.

“I can attest to your devotion to excellence, commitment, simplicity, and integrity, and these qualities will continue to be a source of inspiration to all whose lives you have affected in many ways.

“We remain proud of your leadership role in the National Assembly when you served as Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives in the 7th Assembly and we will continue to make supplications to God to grant you good health and greater years ahead.

“Let me assure you that if you will not relent in doing good, you will soon have your day again with the Imo people.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I join your admirers and friends across the country to congratulate you, my dear brother and friend, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, on the occasion of your 55th birth anniversary.

“It is our prayer that God will continue to bless you with good health and many more years of great accomplishments.”

