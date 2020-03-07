Okowa greets Osinbajo at 63

Kindly Share This Story:

Delta Governor, Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, has sent warm felicitations to the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, as he clocks 63 on March 8.

Okowa, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, recalled with gratitude the vice president’s contribution to the restoration of peace in the Niger Delta.

While felicitating with him, the governor said, “today, as always, we celebrate the grace of God on you and your family for the great things you are doing for our country.”

He remarked that the vice president deserved some commendation for his leadership role in improving the nation’s economy as Chairman of National Economic Council (NEC).

He added that Osinbajo’s selfless service to the nation and his many accomplishments in personal and public life were some of the reasons he was being celebrated today on the occasion of his 63rd birth anniversary.

According to him, the diplomatic shuttles of Osinbajo to the states of the Niger Delta led to the cessation of hostilities and destruction of oil assets in the creeks of the region.

“As Chairman of the National Economic Council, you have played significant roles in the growth and development of the nation’s economy and we can’t thank you enough,” the governor said.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I congratulate His Excellency, the Vice President of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, GCON, as he celebrates his 63rd birth anniversary.

“Your Excellency, the ideals of uncommon patriotism, unparalleled humility and sterling leadership qualities which you epitomise are worthy traits that will continue to inspire us in our Stronger Delta vision.

“As you celebrate this day, it is my prayer and that of Deltans, that God will continue to bless you with good health, wisdom and many more years in the service of God and country,” Okowa stated.

