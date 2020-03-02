Okowa celebrates Ayade at 52

Kindly Share This Story:

Delta Governor. Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated his Cross River counterpart, Prof Ben Ayade, as he turns 52 years on March 2.

In a statement in Asaba by Mr Olisa Ifeajika, his Chief Press Secretary, Okowa described the Cross River Governor as a “brilliant and courageous leader with great accomplishments”, recalling that he won the Best Doctoral Dissertation Award in Environmental Microbiology from the University of Ibadan in 1994.

He said that the contributions of Ayade to academics, especially in his work in groundwater remediation in Nigeria, where he invented a sewage treatment plant powered by solar energy, had remained remarkable.

READ ALSO:

Okowa said “as an academic, you saw it all having risen to the rank of a Professor and as a lawmaker, you were outstanding as Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“As a Governor, you are a leading light and a role model for upcoming politicians.

“My brother governor is a man of many parts. He is a lawyer, an administrator, a Professor and a leader of impeccable character.

“There is no doubt that he is doing great things for the people of Cross River and I am glad about his bullish drive for the industrialisation of his state.”

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I write to felicitate with you, Prof. (Sen.) Benedict Bengioushuye Ayade

on the occasion of your 52nd birth anniversary, today, March 2, 2020.

“It is our prayer that God will continue to bless you with good health and many more years of great accomplishments,” he added.

Kindly Share This Story: