Odeli commends Okowa for completing Ubeji Road project, suggests panacea for longevity

Community development advocate and chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party, Prince David Odeli, has commended Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, for ensuring that his administration complete the Ubeji Road project in Warri South Local Government Area, saying the untold hardship hitherto faced by the road users has ended.

Odeli,in a statement released yesterday , averred that completion of the road project would ease traffic congestion in the ever busy Warri Refinery – Ubeji – Ifie axis , boost socio – economic activities in the densely populated area and reduce health risk of the road users and residents of the affected communities, following reduction in the circulation of dust associated with failed or abandoned roads.

While giving plaudits to the Okowa administration for completing the expanded road project, Prince Odeli opined that its longevity can only be guaranteed if the state government construct another road to connect Ifie to Edjeba.

According to him, the proposed alternate road linking Ifie to Edjeba, would serve as route for heavy duty trucks conveying petroleum products from Ifie axis to Warri City center and other parts of the country, stressing that if different access is not constructed for the trucks, the Ubeji road may not last the length of time projected by the state government.

