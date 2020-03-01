Oborevwori: Sheriff at the helm in Delta Assembly

Kindly Share This Story:

By Okeme Aduwaye

“The heights that great men reached and kept were not attained by sudden flight, but they, while their companions slept, were toiling upwards in the night” Henry Wadsworth Longfellow (1907 – 1882)

This quote best describes the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. (Chief) Sheriff F. O. Oborevwori, (JP). His story is one of resilience, commitment, doggedness, and of course grace to grace.

Also read:

Sheriff Oborevwori, in many respects, has attained the pinnacle of life as the current Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly and most importantly lived a privileged life for almost thirty years speaks volume of God’s favour in his life.

He was born in the early 1960s to the reputable family of Chief Samuel and Mrs Esther Oborevwori of Osubi town in Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State, Nigeria. He had his early education at Alegbo Primary School, Effurun. He also attended Aladja Grammar School, Aladja and completed his Secondary Education at Oghareki Grammar School, Oghareki, Delta State.

He attended Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, where he obtained B.Sc. in Political Science and subsequently pursued his post-graduate education at the Delta State University, Abraka, where he obtained an MSc. in Political Science.

Oborevwori was the pioneer Chairman of Osubi Community from 1996 to 2003, where he contributed tremendously to the development of the community making sure there were peace and security all through his tenure.

He was also elected by his people as a Councilor in 1996, and he has subsequently appointed the Supervisory Councillor for Works in Okpe Local Government Council. He has also served as the Senior Special Assistant on Security to the Executive Governor of Delta State from 2012 to 2014, Special Assistant to the Governor of Delta State on Youth Development from 2003-2006, Special Adviser to the Governor of Delta State on Land Security, August 2007 to September 2010, State Coordinator of the Amnesty Programme, 2009 and 2010.

Oborevwori (JP) has been recognized with many awards by many organizations for his service to humanity, social and traditional institutions, which include the chieftaincy title of the Ukodo of the Okpe Kingdom in 2003, by His Royal Majesty, the Orhorho 1, Orodje of Okpe Kingdom.

He is also a Fellow of the Institute Chartered Mediators and Conciliators (FICMC), Member Nigerian Institute of Management (Chartered), Chartered Management Consultant, Chartered Institute of Management Consultants, Canada, Certificate on Top Executive Leadership Programme, Manchester Business School, Manchester University, Certificate on Conflict Resolution in Democracy, Dubai, Certificate on Legislative Management and Leadership, International Law Institute (ILI) , Washington DC, USA, Certificate on Leading Inclusive Development from London School of Economics And Political Science, Merit Award from National Association of Okpe Students (NAOS), Merit Award from National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Certificate of Honour from Okpe Kingdom and other several Awards from different Organisations and Institutions, Justice of Peace, 2007. He was elected Member of the Delta State House of Assembly in 2015 to represent Okpe State Constituency and elected Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, May 11, 2017, till date.

Sheriff Oborevwori is one politician that placed a very high premium on his constituency. There is hardly any week that he does not go back to Osubi for consultations and his house is a melting pot for all, and he feels happy when the people of the grassroots are with him.

His political family is organized, focused and disciplined. Major political decision is discussed by all the leaders in the local government. Sheriff Oborevwori, in many respect, is an archetypal Nigeria politician, who has combined politics with the ambivalence of a shrewd and calculated politician. For Sheriff Oborevwori, networking is a veritable tool in politics. No wonder, he is a master and always on top of his game with vast and massive followers across Delta State. He is a sharp politician with a gift of the garb with an average height and a rare permanent smile that lights up his ebony blackface and cuts the picture of a man always at peace with everybody. Urbane and kind, Sheriff Oborevwori feels so much at home with his followers and calls almost all of them by their first name.

Each week that he visits home, the undiluted loyalty and passion with which the people welcome him and gather around him remind me of what we read about Mahatma Ghandi and his politics. He is always with the grassroots people discussing any topic about governance and the future of Delta State and Nigeria. At a close-quarters, I do not know of a more humble person than Sheriff Oborevwori. He is still one of the few politicians, who will attract an extremes huge, passionate and supportive crowd without any prior mobilization at any time.

He has plans for most contingencies guided by towering confidence in an ability that does not accept “No” for an answer until it becomes crystal clear that the objective is unattainable.

According to one of his loyalist, “the speaker though highly taciturn, displays humour as his abiding hallmark.

Behind an iron frame, is a man who has a huge capacity to makes jokes that put you at ease. This often appears to be an extension of his public and human relations strategies. He wraps very serious matters of state in foils of laughter”.

He is always preaching the gospel of a man who is focused on his goals and not allowing detractors to dictate to him. Even friends and foes alike admit he is principled, outspoken and is a courageous fighter.

Some are uncomfortable with his brutal frankness, but no one can accuse him of double talk.

He is a true Delta. No wonder he has a good relationship with all of his 28 other colleagues in the House of Assembly. Since his assumption of office as a speaker in 2017, he has put to rest the age-long struggle between the civil servants and the leadership of the assembly. Under his able leadership, the House of Assembly premises is wearing a good look. He has provided basic working facilities, good office accommodation for staff and a lot of other incentives such as capacity building to improve staff productivity. He has been able to accomplish all these through the support and cooperation of his other honourable colleagues. There is no doubt that the Delta State House of Assembly with Rt. Hon. (Chief) Sheriff F. O. Oborevwori, (JP) as speaker will continue to make meaningful legislation for the continued development of Delta State.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: