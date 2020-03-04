Obaseki hails court suspension of Adam Oshiomhole

Kindly Share This Story:

It was jubilation in the camp of the All Progressives Congress (APC) loyal to Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State over the ruling of the Federal High court in Abuja which bars Comrade Adams Oshiomhole from parading himself as chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Obaseki who have been at daggers drawn with Oshiomhole yesterday in Benin hailed the ruling of the court and described it was the right decision for the party.

The governor spoke this while addressing party members during the Edo South Senatorial rally of the APC in Benin City, the State capital.

He said, “when we planned this meeting last week to meet with all our executives, we did not know that God has a plan for us today.

“No man is God. God is God. No man can play God. With what God has done today… what we should do now is to just thank Him.

“The meaning of what happened today is that peace has now finally come to our party. The purpose of God for Nigeria in our party will now be fulfilled.

“My problem with Comrade Oshiomhole is that when people started saying that they were Edo Peoples Movement (EPM), I called him and urged him to denounce them.

“I told him (Oshiomhole) to come out and say something. I told him, Comrade, denounce them, you are the National chairman; disassociate yourself from these people that are destroying our party. Up till today, he did not denounce them.

“But the court has taken the right decision today… It does not make me a happy person because it would not have come to this.

“So, my message today is when a child put his hands in feces, you do not cut off that hand, you take that hand and wash it.

“And for those our members who have been misled, we cannot practice our democracy the way it was in 1983”

Continuing on the rally, Obaseki said: “Our goal is that before the end of June this year, we must have not less than 500,000 card-carrying members of APC.

“It will be a shame on any leader of our party if we cannot boost of 100 members per unit. And if you do win members for us, you will see what we will do as a party”.

