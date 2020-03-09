Vanguard Logo

Obasanjo identifies with Sanusi

James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA – Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Monday identified with the deposed Emir of Kano, Alhaji Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, by the Kano State Governor, Mallam Abdullahi Ganduje.

Obasanjo in the letter he personally signed, described the dethronement as sad and good.

The letter read, “I woke up this morning and after my morning exercise, devotion and my morning meeting with my staff,  I heard the sad and the good news of your removal by the Executive Council of the Kano State Government”

“It is sad because it was undeserved. It is good because you have paid the price “.

” My prayer is that God should give you the fortitude and courage to continue on the path that you have chosen for yourself in the best interest of our country and humanity “.

” Please accept, Your Royal Highness, the assurances of my highest consideration.”.

