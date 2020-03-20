Breaking News
NUC orders closure of universities over coronavirus

By Joseph Erunke

THE National Universities Commission, NUC, has ordered the closure of all universities in Nigeria the country over coronavirus.

The action, according to the universities’ regulatory body, was intended to prevent further spread of disease which has recorded 12 cases so far in the country.

NUC’s Deputy Executive Secretary, Suleiman-Ramon Yusuf, said in a circular, Friday.

“As part of the measures to contain and prevent the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) throughout the country, approval has been granted for the closure of all schools,”

The circular said the school closure will commence from Monday, March 23, 2020, and will last for a period of one month.

Recall that the government had on Thursday, March 19, 2020, ordered the closure of all the 104 Unity Schools in the country from Thursday, March 26, 2020, to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

A statement by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Sonny Echono, said all the principals of the Unity Colleges should fast track the on-going second term examinations and close shop until further notice.

He said the management of all the Unity Colleges should immediately activate the necessary emergency procedures and processes such as the provision of alcohol-based sanitizers and handwashing facilities among others.

He said that students should strictly adhere to the principles and best practices of good hygiene.

The statement directed the Principals to immediately report any suspicious case to the nearest health authorities, emphasising that nothing should be taken for granted at this delicate time of the global pandemic.

Lagos, Ogun, Kano, Enugu, Delta, Ekiti and other states have also ordered a temporary closure of schools for the same reason.

