NSCDC cautions tanker drivers against unruly behaviour

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Wednesday in Uyo cautioned petrol tanker drivers in Akwa Ibom against unruly behaviour on the highways.

Mr Samuel Fadeyi, the NSCDC Commandant in the state, said this when he handed a petrol tanker seized by the corps to Mr Victor Etefia, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Gov. Udom Emmanuel on Petroleum Matters.

Fadeyi expressed displeasure over the behaviour of the driver, who ran away after his truck was intercepted, adding that this led to the seizure.

He urged tanker drivers not to be afraid of identifying themselves to security personnel since they were carrying out genuine businesses.

“Our men moved this vehicle here because the driver and motor boy ran away when they were stopped.

ALSO READ: NSCDC foils attempt by vandals to smuggle petroleum product to Benin

“The truck has been with us. The Petroleum Tanker Drivers, PTD, try to intervene.

“A notice of a strike they issued because of the seized truck led to the intervention of the Akwa Ibom State Government.

“The Governor sent his SSA on petroleum to intervene. “I decided to look into the matter,

“So, the management of NSCD decided that we release the tanker to the PTD through SSA to governor on petroleum,’’ Fadeyi said.

Receiving the truck, Etefia commended the commandant for showing capacity in the discharge of his duty.

Etefia said that the action had averted a looming strike by the PTD but urged the organisation to train its members.

The PTD Chairman, Mr Emmanuel Okono, thanked the commandant for releasing the truck.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: