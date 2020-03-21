NRC stops train service over COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja



Following increasing cases of the Coronavirus pandemic in the country, the Nigeria Railway Corporation, yesterday announced its decision to stop railway services across the country.

In a brief statement signed by Yakub Mahmood, the corporation’s Deputy Director (Public Relations), the public would be informed in due cause of resumption of operations.

The statement read: “The board and management of the Nigeria Railway Corporation have decided to stop all passenger’s train operation as from Monday, 23rd March, 2020.

“This is in view of the report of the already known Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

“Further information on passenger’s train services will be made available in due cause to our esteemed passengers.”

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause global anxiety with the number of cases in Nigeria on the rise in the past three days.

