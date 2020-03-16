NOUN final year student seeks N10m for kidney transplant

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Obinna

A final year student of the National Open University Nigeria, NOUN, Lagos, Maryam Adaeze Musa, diagnosed with end-stage kidney failure, is seeking N10 million financial assistance for a kidney transplant.

Maryam, 23, a student of English Language, hails from Argungu in Kebbi State, has been diabetic since age of 10.

“I was subsequently referred to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, where “my mother and I were taught how to manage diabetes throughout my childhood years,” she said.

In 2018 Maryam, whose father is deceased, was admitted at the Federal Medical Centre, FMC, Ebute Metta, Lagos where she was rushed to when she lost consciousness.

“I have been in and out of hospital. I have lost count of the number of times I have been rushed to hospital from private facility to public and private again. Diabetes has led to ulcer in which I have been persistently vomiting liquid and blood without any end in sight.

“When I was admitted at the FMC from July 25 to August 2, 2019, I did three dialysis throughout the period I was admitted in that hospital.” Maryam spent all her savings on treatment. Fortunately, she earned sympathy of her bosses at the Sax Innovative Network (HotFun) Casino where she earns a living as a cashier and she was subsequently referred to the company’s Health Management Organisation, HMO, which intervened in her treatment.

The HMO, in turn, referred her to the Avon Medical Centre, which is caring for hare and settled her hospital bill from August to December 2019.

Sadly, her consultant informed her in December that henceforth, she would require dialysis once a week to survive. “When I called the Avon Medical Centre in the first week of January for dialysis, they said I had exhausted my health insurance plan for 2019, adding that henceforth, I must pay for any further treatment.”

A medical report by her consultant said: “Maryam, a known hypertensive and diabetic presented at our facility on August 3, 2019, and has since been managed as a case of chronic kidney disease (Stage 5). She is presently on a weekly maintenance haemodialysis regimen.

“In line with proper management of her ailment, a renal transplant has been advised as it promises to avail her a better quality of life.

“Following some enquiries, the cost of a renal transplant is said to be within the range of N8.5 million to N10 million.

“Nevertheless, in the interim, her haemodialysis sessions are to proceed as necessary, with the financial cost of a session being N27,000 and weekly adjunct medication, the cost of which ranges from N12,000 to N15,000.

Maryam is appealing to all Nigerians to come to her aid as she has a family who depends on her as the breadwinner. “I need to undergo the kidney transplant as soon as possible,” she said.

If you are moved to assist, kindly send your donations to her bank account: Musa Adaeze Maryam 0104406217 Diamond (Access) Bank. Maryam can be reached on 08131959930.

Vanguard Nigeria News

