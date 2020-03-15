Northern Govs task ACF on co-operation

Kindly Share This Story:

By Therese Nanlong

The Northern Governors Forum has charged the new leadership of the Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF to work in synergy with the Governors in addressing critical issues confronting the region which they listed as insecurity, poverty, illiteracy and the Almajiri phenomenon.

The Governors who congratulated the new leadership of the Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF led by former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, expressed delight that the ACF had a smooth transition while electing a new leadership to pilot its affairs.

The Northern Governor’s Forum in a statement by its Chairman and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong and signed by Lalong’s Director of Press and Public Affairs, Makut Macham said “The Arewa Consultative Forum as a Northern socio-cultural pressure group has played both intervention and reconciliatory roles in addressing many issues affecting the region and the country by advancing solutions and advice to relevant authorities.”

He appealed to the ACF not to “relent in deploying its influential members to assist in reconciling various communities in the North and the nation as a whole with a view to promoting peace, harmony and tolerance which is necessary for development,” stressing, “the unity of the north is paramount and as such, all stakeholders must put the interests of the people above personal considerations.”

