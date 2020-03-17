No coronavirus cases confirmed yet in Syria — WHO

Kindly Share This Story:

World Health Organisation spokesman Christian Lindmeier, on Tuesday, said Syria is yet to register a single case of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection despite access to tests in the country.

“There are no cases of coronavirus in Syria. It has now become possible to conduct tests both in the territory under the control of the government, and in the north-west, which is controlled by the opposition.’’

According to him, thirty-four tests performed in Damascus came back negative adding that WHO is closely monitoring the situation, in particular in the north-west regions of the country.

On March 11, the WHO declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic. More than 185,000 cases in 155 countries and territories have been confirmed. Over 80,000 patients have recovered, but more than 7,300 have died. (Sputnik/NAN)

