No clear leadership, as APC pledges to respect Court Order on Oshiomhole

Kindly Share This Story:

.As Police seal Secretariat

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The All Progressives Congress APC has disclosed of its resolve to respect Wednesday’s order of a Federal Capital Territory FCT High Court which suspended its National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

Acting National Secretary of the party, Mr Victor Giadom disclosed this at a news conference Wednesday evening at the national secretariat of the party.

This came as there was heavy security presence at the national secretariat. Soon after the court judgment there was heavy police presence at Blantyre street, where the national secretariat is located. The policemen had a hard time dismissing a group of protesters who had besieged the area to protest against Oshiomhole.

The security unit of the party had at about 6:55pm asked journalists to evacuate the premises, saying the secretariat was going to be locked until 10am on Thursday.

The police detachment at the secretariat had consequently taken over the security of the area.

While speaking with journalists, Giadom said; “As a party we are aware of the injunction. As a law abiding party we will respect all lawful court orders. Very soon, the National Working Committee will meet and you will hear further from the party. I am trying to say that the All Progressives Congress will respect all lawful court orders. We will soon do that”.

The media interface with Giadom went thus:

Journalists: Are you saying the national chairman is on suspension?

Giadom: Like I did say, there is a court injunction and it is binding on us as a party to respect all the court injunction.

Journalists: Is the party sourcing for any replacement?

Giadom: That is not within my powers.

Journalists: Are you aware if any meeting going on at Aso Drive (Oshiomhole’s private office)?

Giadom: Not to my knowledge. We haven’t met. Like I did say, the NWC will very soon convoke a meeting.

Journalists: Why the heavy security at the secretariat?

Giadom: There is nothing new about that. There has always been security at the National Secretariat of the party.

Kindly Share This Story: