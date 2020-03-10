NIOB, stakeholders mark builders’ day

Kindly Share This Story:

By Kingsley Adegboye

Plans have been concluded for the maiden edition of the Builders’ Day organised by the Nigerian Institute of Building NIOB, and other critical stakeholders in the built environment.

According to a statement by NIOB, March 13, every year has been set aside as the Builders’ Day, and it is to remember the five- storey building that collapsed at No 63, Massey Street in Lagos Island on March 13, 2019, killing over 20 people, who were mostly school children.

Speaking ahead of the day, National President of NIOB, Kunle Awobodu, a builder, said the sad and painful incident caused by substandard building construction, which has become a common practice in Nigeria should be a reminder to stakeholders in the building industry on the fatal implications of non-compliance with appropriate building construction process.

He said the Builders’ Day, which would be an annual event, would be a nation-wide sensitisation campaign against substandard building construction.

Awobodu therefore called for the support of relevant federal and state government ministries, departments and ag

He said NIOB was regencies as well as critical industry stakeholders to realise the objectives set for the day to collaborate with well-meaning institutions and building professional groups in the areas of training of artisans and standardisation of all materials being used in building construction so as to avert the frequent incidents of building collapse across the country, which he said had claimed lives of many Nigerians.

