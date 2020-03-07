Breaking News
Nigerians express confidence in Osinbajo ahead of 63rd birthday

*Praises for VP in Twitter #OsinbajoTheFixer trending for days

It is almost impossible to ignore the outpouring of encomiums from Twitter users across the world, especially in Nigeria, since Thursday as the hashtag, #OsinbajoTheFixer, trended for days on social media to celebrate President Muhammadu Buhari’s deputy, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, days to his 63rd birthday.

The Twitter users expressed their admiration towards the former university lecturer, commending his leadership style, his timely interventions and calling attention to the many assignments the President entrusted in his care as his deputy.
It would be recalled that since the re-election of the Buhari/Osinbajo ticket last year, the President himself and other prominent Nigerians have been praising Prof Osinbajo for one thing or the other.

Some of these include the N-Power, MarketMoni, TraderMoni, Homegrown School Feeding, MSMEs Clinics, Cash Transfer, GEEP, supervising many other intervention programmes like the Niger-Delta intervention, and the unveiling of 59 strategies for economic recovery in Nigeria.

The notable delivery of some of these social initiatives, which VP either introduced or promoted obviously has won the hearts of many.

By noon Friday, there were already over 10,000 tweets on #OsinbajoTheFixer. A day before, there were over 3,000 tweets on #OsinbajoThrowback as well about midday also.

Since the re-election of the Buhari/Osinbajo ticket last year,  Nigerians seems to have been on a firm lookout for Mr President and the Vice President.

Many have pointed at the VP’s positive influence on this administration especially in his effortless engagement with the common man and his exceptional interest in the youth which as earned him trust amongst Nigerian youths

The Vice President who chairs over twenty councils and committees that includes: National Economic Council (NEC), Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) among others, have many times received public appreciation and acknowledgement even from Mr President himself.

Some of the Tweets say it is no news that Osinbajo has worked and thrived in many capacities including as Attorney General (in Lagos State) -where he revolutionized the judiciary. As Acting President – he proved he was capable with stellar records. As Vice President – many have described him as the most active and accessible.

